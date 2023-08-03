Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
4
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County

The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift adds 15 additional shows in 2024

By Maggie Duly
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Taylor Swift takes over Chicago

Thousands of Swifties made their way to Soldier Field this weekend to see Taylor Swift.

CHICAGO - Taylor Swift's era isn't over just yet.

The sensational pop star announced on Instagram Thursday that she's adding shows in three states and a few in Toronto, Ontario next fall. 

Swift will be in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before her stop in Toronto in 2024. 

Gracie Abrams will be joining her for all 15 newly added shows next October and November.

The complete scheduled is listed below: 

  • Oct. 18 - 20: Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
  • Oct. 25 - 27: New Orleans at Caesars Superdome 
  • Nov. 1 - 3: Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium 
  • Nov. 15 - 16 & Nov. 21 - 23: Toronto Ontario at Rogers Centre

The Eras Tour was set to end next week in Los Angeles. The singer-songerwriter has been playing to sold out crowds across the country since March. 

When tickets went on sale in fall of 2022, there was mayhem online after the Ticketmaster site crashed during pre-sale. The company said the site was overwhelmed by fans and attacks from bots. Thousands lost their tickets after waiting online for hours. 

Now fans have a second chance. 

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now. Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information. 