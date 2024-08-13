Tarrant County West Nile cases have doubled for 2024

Tarrant County officials are warning of a rise in West Nile cases, including one that led to a person’s death.

There are currently 28 known human West Nile cases in Tarrant County. That’s more than double last year’s total of 12.

The number of positive mosquito samples collected throughout the county is also more than double that of last year.

LINK: Tarrant County Mosquito Dashboard

Health officials are encouraging residents to take steps to prevent and protect against mosquitos.

In addition to the normal recommendations like draining standing water and wearing insect repellent, they said fans can be a great tool.

"As children are headed back to school, family and sporting activities begin to take place at prime mosquito activity times," said Dr. Brian Byrd, the county’s health director. "If you are going to be outside, keep the air moving by using a fan. Mosquitoes surprisingly do not fly well."

County health officials said nearly all of the people who have been diagnosed with West Nile have ended up in the hospital.

They did not share any details about the person who died.