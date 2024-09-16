Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County invites the public to test its voting systems

By
Published  September 16, 2024 6:38am CDT
Tarrant County
FOX 4

Tarrant Co. invites voters to test its systems

The Tarrant County Elections Department is putting its equipment to the test today. It's a required public test before the November elections.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant County Elections Department is holding a public test of its voting systems ahead of the November elections.

Both machine and hand-marked ballots will be available for testing on Monday.

The ballots will only be used to validate results produced by the machines.

Any votes cast on Monday will not affect the November election results.

The test is open to the public starting at 8 a.m. at the Tarrant County Elections Office on Quorum Drive in Fort Worth.

Related

Dallas County asks voters to test its system, find vulnerabilities
article

Dallas County asks voters to test its system, find vulnerabilities

The Dallas County Election Department is inviting voters to help test its voting equipment Monday ahead of the March primary elections.

The Dallas County Elections Department held a similar test at the beginning of this year.

Voters were given the chance to learn about the machines, ask questions, and try to expose vulnerabilities in the system.