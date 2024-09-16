Tarrant County invites the public to test its voting systems

The Brief Tarrant County Elections is holding a public test of its voting systems ahead of the November 2024 elections. The test is required by law. It starts at 8 a.m. at the elections office on Quorum Drive in Fort Worth.



The Tarrant County Elections Department is holding a public test of its voting systems ahead of the November elections.

Both machine and hand-marked ballots will be available for testing on Monday.

The ballots will only be used to validate results produced by the machines.

Any votes cast on Monday will not affect the November election results.

The test is open to the public starting at 8 a.m. at the Tarrant County Elections Office on Quorum Drive in Fort Worth.

The Dallas County Elections Department held a similar test at the beginning of this year.

Voters were given the chance to learn about the machines, ask questions, and try to expose vulnerabilities in the system.