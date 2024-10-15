AT&T Stadium to serve as voting location on Election Day for Tarrant County

The Brief Tarrant County commissioners approved AT&T Stadium in Arlington as an Election Day polling site. The elections administration says there will be 50 voting booths in play on November 5 and free parking for voters. The stadium will not serve as an early voting location.



For the first time in its 16-year history, AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be a polling site.

Tarrant County commissioners made the decision Tuesday that its voters will be able to cast their ballots at the stadium on Election Day.

"During a busy election cycle like this one will be Election Day 2024," said Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons. "There will be lines, so we need as many polling places as we can get."

The county commissioners made it official Tuesday by approving an arrangement with the Dallas Cowboys organization.

The agreement includes the "authorization to use the east main platform or entry C… and parking lot Silver 5 to establish and run an Election Day polling site to support Tarrant County voters."

The elections administration says there will be 50 voting booths in play at the stadium on November 5 and free parking for voters.

The stadium is within Commissioner Simmons’ district.

"The significance is we have an additional polling place. It’s a large facility, so there’s capacity there as opposed to an Arlington sub-courthouse or elementary school or library," she said. "The capacity there gives us room for more machines and keep those lines minimized and get folks in and out quicker."

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig says the use of AT&T Stadium "should be very efficient for the voter and a smooth voting experience."

AT&T Stadium will only serve as a polling location on Election Day, November 5. It will not serve as an early voting site.