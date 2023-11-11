Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade among events held across North Texas to honor veteans

Hundreds gathered in Fort Worth to celebrate and honor our veterans.

The 2023 Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade kicked off at Panther Island Pavilion near Downtown Fort Worth.

"Saluting TCU Warriors" was this year’s theme.

Retired Army Colonel Joseph Campbell was the parade's marshal.

Colonel Campbell was active in the TCU Army ROTC program and was inducted into TCU’s Military Science Hall of Honor.

It was all about patriotism and giving thanks to veterans on Saturday.

On this Veterans Day, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker joined others to help kick off the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade.

Soldier musicians marched down North Forest Park Boulevard along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River.

Veteran Richard Walker served from 1964-68, and is in the active Marines Corp Reserves.

"It’s a wonderful day to see all the young ones, first of all, who are going to be our future. It’s good to see all the veterans together," Walker said.

Walker said he’s thankful for the support shown for veterans.

"It’s nice to see everyone join in. We need this, the way times are going," he added.

For some, joining a branch of the military has been a childhood dream.

"Since I was a little kid, I wanted to [join the Army]. I wanted to do it since I was a young kid and I had a chance to come to the United States. That’s when I joined," said Moise Ndizihiwe, who serves in the Army.

Alex Hernandez’s granddaughter is in ROTC and participated in the parade.

"I’m so proud," Hernandez said. "This is her first year so I told her you stick with it. She says she wants to be a mechanic. She’s thinking about joining the military."

Musicians were joined by the 1st Cavalry Division’s Mounted Horse Detachment, high school bands, motorcyclists, junior ROTCs, and veteran groups also proudly walked in the parade.

Those lined up to watch and cheer on the parade waved American flags and greeted parade participants, shouting, "Happy Veterans Day."

"I have a lot of veterans in my family," Hernandez said. "Some have already passed and some are still going."

Those who came out this year honored veterans and showed their support of the next generation.

"This is our new generation right here. Y’all hold y’all’s head up high! Never look down. Be strong," Hernandez added.