Tarrant County turns blue as Democrats sweep all countywide seats

The Brief Democrat Alisa Simmons defeated Republican incumbent Tim O’Hare, becoming Tarrant County’s first Democratic County Judge in 40 years. Democrats swept every countywide seat by roughly 15 points, marking a nearly 25-point swing toward the party since 2024. Democratic leaders credit the victory to their coordinated "Texas Together" campaign, while noting party officials must now deliver results on economic pressures to retain these seats.



For the first time in 40 years, a Democrat will serve as the Tarrant County Judge.

The Texas Democratic Party said Tuesday night’s victory was no fluke, but rather the direct result of a comprehensive plan that was put into action.

Tarrant County Election Results

What we know:

Tarrant County, which was once the largest Republican county in the country, turned blue on Tuesday night. Democratic candidates won every countywide seat by about 15 points.

The data also showed Tarrant County swung to Democrats by nearly 25 points from 2024 to 2026.

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What they're saying:

"I think that people in Tarrant County were sick and tired of what was happening with their county government there where they were kind of acting like mini-Trumps. They we're talking control of Commissioner's Court, shutting out any levels of dissent trying to shutdown polling locations. They weren't interested in listening to people on the ground and letting regular people have control over their own government. They were trying to steamroll people and that's what this election has been about," said Kendall Scudder, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party.

"It’s about serving everybody. That’s going to be the difference in a Simmons administration," added Alisa Simmons after her win against Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare on Tuesday night.

Texas Together Campaign

Big picture view:

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Party leaders said the outcoming in Tarrant County was the result of "Texas Together," a coordinated campaign that included investments in candidate recruitment, voter outreach, and long-term campaign infrastructure across all 254 counties.

"Last night’s success is a product of a lot of people’s hard work," said Katherine Fischer, the executive director for Texas Majority PAC.

What they're saying:

Among those victorious on Tuesday night was Democratic State Sen. Taylor Rehmet. He represents District 9 in Tarrant County, which was long held by Republicans.

Rehmet defeated his Republican challenger during a special election in January. And in a rematch, won his seat for a full term.

He talked about the changing tide in Tarrant County.

"I think what this tells us is that people are looking for change and they don't necessarily care where it comes from. We know that the economy is tough right now. It's hard for people working even two jobs to make ends meet, and something's got to change. Whenever people are paycheck to paycheck or credit card to credit card, we're facing a struggle that just is so visceral that we have to have a reaction," he said.

What's next:

Rehmet said now that the election is over, Texas Democrats need to take charge and really deliver results to Texans in order to keep their seats.