Tarrant County thrift store offering $50K to local charities

One charity is opening a new place to help many others. It’s a thrift store that is under construction in Hurst, in northeast Tarrant County.

When the store opens, Taylor Watts said people can choose which charity receives their money.

He calls it Thrift for Good and before it even opens he’s offering $50,000 to other charities.

“All of the local charities have been affected greatly. They’re getting less donations, the need is greater. We’ve decided to come in a little earlier and help now,” Watts said.

Charities can apply for the funding online through April 17.

LINK: www.tfggives.org/apply-for-funds/