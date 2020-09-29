Tarrant County leaders expect uptick in COVID-19 cases as schools reopen

Tarrant County leaders expressed concern over a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases there. They expect the numbers to climb now that some schools have reopened.

Twenty separate school districts within Tarrant County are under close watch as efforts push forward to further mitigate COVID-19.

“We do expect as these larger school districts open, we are going to get more cases,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Dr. Vinny Taneja. “What we’re also expecting is that a lot of these districts have put in very good plans in place.”

Dr. Taneja says with more students gradually heading back to campuses, the county’s school district dashboard becomes all the more important.

He describes the tool as a valuable resource, noting districts’ are reporting detailed, useful COVID-19 information which helps the county recommend levels for safety plans.

Currently, the dashboard lists 550 cases among Tarrant County schools over the past month.

“It’s going to be hard to quantify. But I can tell you if those plans are well implemented, it’s going to be less than what it could’ve been,” Dr. Tineja said. “Some of these districts have gone all out trying to make sure there is one-way walking patterns within the schools. Kids are averted as much as they can so they don't run around all over the school like they normally do. There’s a lot of different things.”

Dr. Taneja says his department has roughly 20 people dedicated to assisting school nursing teams with contact tracing when cases do arise. He’s praising the flexibility districts have adopted.

“They’re allowing some to learn online and some are learning in school. There have been conversations with different schools showing one morning somebody woke up and wasn’t feeling good so they can switch to online learning,” he explained. “That kind of flexibility I think is tremendous in this environment. We need to have that. and I applaud our schools for thinking through all of that.”