Tarrant County jail deaths spark protests and demands for accountability

The Brief Roughly two dozen people flooded a Tarrant County Commissioners meeting to demand transparency and independent reviews following five recent jail inmate deaths. A recent surge saw four inmates die within 11 days in June, compounding long-running community anger over a systemic problem under Sheriff Bill Waybourn. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to Tuesday's protests.



Protesters took their demands for accountability to Tarrant County Commissioners following the deaths of five jail inmates in recent months.

Tarrant County Jail Deaths

What we know:

The subject of Tarrant County jail inmate deaths took center stage at a commissioners’ court meeting on Tuesday afternoon. About two dozen people signed up to express their concerns.

Most aired their frustration about what they called an alarming number of deaths that have occurred under the direction of Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

They demanded more accountability, transparency, and change.

By the numbers:

There have reportedly been 80 deaths in the jail since 2017. Recently, four inmates have died within a span of 11 days in June. The fifth inmate died back in April.

What they're saying:

"Four dead in the last month. Something’s not right. The death rate from what I last read is four times the national average is in jails," Base Migo said.

"Nothing is going to change about that jail until you people acknowledge we have a problem. And as long as these people dying supposedly at JPS, we know there will be no real inspection at that jail," said Bishop Mark Kirkland.

He was referring to the death of 61-year-old Victor Runnels, who was the most recent inmate to die. The sheriff’s office said he was found unresponsive in his cell on June 24 and taken to JPS Hospital, where he died the next day.

Runnels was allegedly released from custody just before his death, and therefore it’s not considered a jail inmate death, according to the state. However, his family disputes that fact, saying he was still handcuffed to his bed when he died.

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Jackie Johnson’s son, Anthony Johnson, struggled with mental health issues and died in jail in 2024. Two jailers were indicted for his murder.

"All I can say is wow. I thought the murder of my son was enough on April 21, 2024. But we continue to have deaths. This is a systemic problem, and it’s not being addressed," she said.

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More than 20 people referenced the county’s jail deaths despite no issue on the agenda about the incidents.

There was also a peaceful protest in downtown with some calling for change and an independent review of the jail.

The other side:

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond to Tuesday’s activity.