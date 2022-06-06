Tarrant County deputy dies while on duty

article

A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy died while on a call.

Deputy Bill Scheets had a medical emergency while at work Sunday night.

Another deputy who was with him started CPR.

Deputy Scheets died at a hospital in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth.

READ MORE: Wanted fugitive kills bounty hunter before shooting himself, Garland police say

He had been with the sheriff’s department for 19 years.

Advertisement

An autopsy will determine how he died.