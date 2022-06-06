Tarrant County deputy dies while on duty
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy died while on a call.
Deputy Bill Scheets had a medical emergency while at work Sunday night.
Another deputy who was with him started CPR.
Deputy Scheets died at a hospital in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth.
He had been with the sheriff’s department for 19 years.
An autopsy will determine how he died.