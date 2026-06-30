Tarrant County deputies investigating deadly Tuesday morning SUV crash

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The Brief A woman died Tuesday morning in Tarrant County after her SUV veered off White Settlement Road, clipped another vehicle, and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene; her identity is currently being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigations Unit is actively working to determine what caused the SUV to leave the roadway.



Tarrant County sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead Tuesday morning after her SUV veered off the road and struck a tree.

Deadly crash on White Settlement Road

What we know:

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle collision at 7:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of White Settlement Road, according to a statement from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the woman was driving an SUV when the vehicle swerved off the roadway, clipped another vehicle, and collided with a tree. The impact left the driver trapped inside the wreckage.

Emergency personnel pronounced the female victim dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released her identity pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff's office Traffic Investigations Unit is working to determine what caused the SUV to leave the roadway. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify the victim and determine the official cause of death.

The Source: Information in this article is from Tarrant County.



