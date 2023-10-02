Tarrant County program looks to help high-risk youths achieve their dreams

There is a new program in Tarrant County designed to serve people between the ages of 14 and 25 who are considered at high risk for engaging in violence.

That includes, but isn't limited to, youth exposed trauma, having problems in school and those with gang affiliations.

Fred Fogg will spearhead the new initiative designed to keep young people out detention facilities and the county's juvenile justice system.

It is an 18-month pilot program aimed at reducing the likelihood of crimes involving young people between 14 and 25 years of age.

The approach is to identify those at the highest risk of engaging in violence and tap into their goals and dreams.

"You’d be surprised by the thoughts and dreams these young people have that are just pushed to the side because they don’t think they can achieve them," said Fogg. "That no one could help connect them to those things as realities."

It is called the Tarrant County Community Safety Program and training for its community mentors is underway this week.

The nonprofit group Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. will implement the work.

Now, with new funding available they'll identify up to 35 young people through word of mouth, probation services and youth groups. Plus, connect them with resources, charting an action plan for each person.

"We don’t go in thinking we know. We don’t go in directing. Our young people, our families, our participants guide this work," explained Fogg. "What are your interests, what are your skills, what are your talents, what do you want to be? We dare them to dream again, reach your goals, set your goals, we are going to help you walk through that process."

The organizers say recipients of the program might include those who have just returned to society from serving prison time or those dealing with trauma or mental challenges.