Tarrant Area Food Bank handing out 'Dinner for Dads'

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is hosting two mobile food distribution events ahead of Father’s Day.

This is the second year the food bank, which serves 13 counties, has hosted "Dinner for Dads."

It’s a collaboration between TAFB and Mrs. Baird’s Bakery.

Kroger is also donating items to ensure that families have enough food to enjoy a family cookout on Father’s Day.

TAFB said events like these are especially important during the summer months, which can be hard on families who rely on school meals.

Wednesday’s event is the first of two this week. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Farrington Field on University Drive.

The second is Friday at the Collins Athletic Complex in Denton. It also runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A few volunteer groups are helping with this week’s efforts. But TAFB said it can always use a helping hand.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit tafb.org/volunteer/.