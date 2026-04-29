Targeted shooting at Dallas motel leaves one dead, two suspects wounded

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The Brief One man is dead and two suspects are hospitalized following a targeted shootout at the Flora Motel in Dallas late Tuesday night. The victim was sitting in his car when two men opened fire; he returned fire and struck both attackers before collapsing in his room. Both suspects are in custody under police guard, though a specific motive for the targeted attack has not yet been determined.



One man is dead, and two suspects are hospitalized following a targeted shooting at a Dallas motel late Tuesday night, police said.

Flora Motel shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Flora Motel in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Avenue at 10:12 PM. When they arrived, police found two men with gunshot wounds. A third man, also shot, was found by officers about three blocks away.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive.

According to investigators, the deceased man and his girlfriend were sitting in a gray Honda CRV in the motel parking lot when a white Buick Envista pulled up alongside them. Two men inside the Buick opened fire on the couple, police said.

The victim returned fire, striking both attackers. One suspect was too wounded to leave the scene, while the second ran off before being arrested nearby.

The victim managed to reach his motel room, where he collapsed and died. His girlfriend was not injured in the exchange.

What we don't know:

While a specific motive remains unclear, detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted.

The two wounded men are currently under police guard at the hospital and are considered suspects in the shooting. Their identities have not yet been released.