Texas A&M system removes diversity statements from hiring, admission policies

The Texas A&M University system will be removing its diversity, equity and inclusion statements from hiring and admission practices.

This decision comes after a memo from Gov. Greg Abbott's office told state agency and public university leaders the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring.

After receiving the Feb. 6 memo, Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp immediately ordered all A&M System institutions to review their employment and admission practices and confirm their compliance, according to the university.

This week, Sharp directed all universities and agencies within the TAMU system to remove the DEI statements from their employment or admissions practices.

The directive also standardizes faculty and staff applications, limiting them to a cover letter, curriculum vitae, statements about research and teaching philosophies, and professional references.

It further instructs universities and agencies to make all websites or printed materials dealing with employment and admission practices compliant with the directive, says TAMU.