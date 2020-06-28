TABC suspends liquor permits for 2 Texas bars that refused to close in line with governor's order

article

The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission is cracking down and making sure bars follow Governor Greg Abbott's new orders to shut down.

All bars were required to shut down by noon Friday.

Most followed the order, but the TABC said 30 bars violated it Friday night.

The TABC convinced all but two establishments to close.

The Whiskey Girl in Abilene and Outlaws Longview in Longview had their liquor permits suspended for 30 days.