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Suspect pleads guilty to Terrell police officer’s murder

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Updated  May 27, 2026 11:11 AM CDT
Terrell
FOX 4
Man to get life sentences for Terrell officer's murder

Man to get life sentences for Terrell officer's murder

The man who confessed to killing a police officer in Terrell will be sentenced on Wednesday. He's expected to receive life in prison.

The Brief

    • Darrian Cortez Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to the 2024 capital murder of Terrell Police Officer Jacob Candanoza.
    • Cortez Johnson reportedly accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
    • Officer Candanoza was shot multiple times at close range while trying to pull Cortez Johnson over for having expired license plates.

TERRELL, Texas - A man charged with killing a police officer in Terrell entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to court documents, Darrian Cortez Johnson accepted a deal ahead of his capital murder trial for the death of Officer Jacob Candanoza.

Darrian Cortez Johnson

Cortez Johnson pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning and was sentenced by a judge to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom.

The backstory:

Officer Candanoza died on Dec. 8, 2024 after he pulled over a pickup truck with an expired license plate in a motel parking lot off Highway 34 in Terrell.

Police said Cortez Johnson, who was the driver, shot Officer Candanoza several times in the head and face at close range.

Before he died at the hospital, Candanoza was able to give Cortez Johnson’s license plate number to other officers. They tracked down and arrested him a few hours later.

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Terrell police officer shot and killed after pulling over truck with expired plates
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Terrell police officer shot and killed after pulling over truck with expired plates

Police say the officer pulled over a truck with expired license plates from Mississippi and called for cover. But before backup arrived, he was shot multiple times at close range.

Dig deeper:

Candanoza was a U.S. Marine veteran who went on to become a Dallas Sheriff’s deputy and then an officer with the Terrell Police Department. He was also a husband and father.

The city of Terrell has ensured that his legacy will live on by renaming a portion of Hwy. 34 in his honor.

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Community honors fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza
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Community honors fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza

The law enforcement family is also vowing to support Candanoza's wife and daughter he left behind. "We will love you with everything we have."

The Source: The information in this story comes from court documents and past news coverage.

TerrellCrime and Public Safety