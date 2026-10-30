Suspect in custody after shoe sale meetup ends in robbery, shooting

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The Brief A victim is in the hospital after a suspect shot and robbed them during a meetup to sell shoes Friday morning. Police have taken a suspect into custody, but officers are still searching for the gun. Gun Violence Detectives are investigating the incident.



A meetup to sell shoes turned violent Friday morning when a suspect robbed and shot the seller, police said.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Avondale Haslet Road and Sendera Ranch Boulevard at 9:54 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators believe the victim met the suspect to sell shoes, officials said. During the meeting, the suspect robbed and shot the victim.

Officers took a suspect into custody, and Gun Violence Detectives took over the investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim's current medical condition remains unknown.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect in custody.

Officers are also currently searching for the weapon used in the shooting.