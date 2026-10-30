Suspect in custody after shoe sale meetup ends in robbery, shooting
DALLAS - A meetup to sell shoes turned violent Friday morning when a suspect robbed and shot the seller, police said.
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Avondale Haslet Road and Sendera Ranch Boulevard at 9:54 a.m. on Friday.
Investigators believe the victim met the suspect to sell shoes, officials said. During the meeting, the suspect robbed and shot the victim.
Officers took a suspect into custody, and Gun Violence Detectives took over the investigation.
What we don't know:
The victim's current medical condition remains unknown.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect in custody.
Officers are also currently searching for the weapon used in the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article comes from police reports.