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Suspect in custody after shoe sale meetup ends in robbery, shooting

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 30, 2026 12:03 PM CDT
Published October 30, 2026 12:03 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A victim is in the hospital after a suspect shot and robbed them during a meetup to sell shoes Friday morning.
    • Police have taken a suspect into custody, but officers are still searching for the gun. 
    • Gun Violence Detectives are investigating the incident.  

DALLAS - A meetup to sell shoes turned violent Friday morning when a suspect robbed and shot the seller, police said.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Avondale Haslet Road and Sendera Ranch Boulevard at 9:54 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators believe the victim met the suspect to sell shoes, officials said. During the meeting, the suspect robbed and shot the victim. 

Officers took a suspect into custody, and Gun Violence Detectives took over the investigation. 

What we don't know:

The victim's current medical condition remains unknown.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect in custody. 

Officers are also currently searching for the weapon used in the shooting. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from police reports.

Crime and Public SafetyFort Worth