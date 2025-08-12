Suspect arrested for deadly Dallas hit-and-run that killed recent Texas Tech grad

article

The Brief A 31-year-old man, Jose Hernandez De Leon, has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas. The victim, 23-year-old Seth Rains, is a recent Texas Tech graduate who was walking back to his hotel with friends after a concert. Deleon is charged with a collision involving death and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



Dallas police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a recent Texas Tech graduate.

What's new:

According to jail records, 31-year-old Jose Hernandez De Leon was arrested on Monday and is now charged with a collision involving death.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The backstory:

Dallas police believe De Leon is responsible for the death of 23-year-old Seth Rains on the morning of July 26.

Rains, a recent Texas Tech graduate, had gone to a concert with friends in the Dallas Design District. The group was walking back to the hotel at 2:40 a.m. when a car struck Rains at the intersection of Turtle Creek Boulevard and Market Center.

Rains’ friends tried to get the driver to stop. The black Lexus sedan made a U-turn and came back to the scene briefly, but sped off after Rains' friends mentioned that he'd been hit.

Dig deeper:

According to De Leon's arrest warrant affidavit, investigators found a broken piece of a car mirror at the crime scene. They also used security cameras to get the license plate number for the black Lexus sedan.

Records indicated De Leon had reported the vehicle stolen about 45 minutes after the deadly crash.

However, investigators found security video of him driving the car both before and after the time of the crash, as well as video of him leaving the nightclub where he claimed the vehicle had been stolen.

"From all the video obtained and reviewed by affiant so far, the actions of the suspect operating the vehicle before and after the crash do not appear to be that of a person that just stole the vehicle, making it highly unlikely that it was stolen as suspect Hernadez De Leon has claimed," the affidavit states.

What they're saying:

Rains’ parents are thankful there's been an arrest.

They described their son as kind, hardworking, and selfless. He was deeply loved by his friends, who will always remember his contagious laugh and bright light.

"There are no winners in this game at all. It’s just sadness," said Clint Rains, his father.

"He had an amazing soul and if anyone deserved a full life, it was Seth," said Harrison Chrane, the victim’s best friend.