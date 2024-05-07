Susan Buckner, known for her bubbly cheerleader role in ‘Grease,’ dies at 72

article

Actress Susan Buckner, best known for her role as the bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox in "Grease," has died at 72.

Buckner died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones in Miami, Florida, on May 2.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical ‘Grease,’" a statement from Buckner's family said. "Rest in peace Susan. Your talent, spirit and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever."

Her daughter Samantha Mansfield added, "She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day. I was lucky I had such a lighting rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel."

The details of what caused her death were not immediately revealed.

FILE - The movie "Grease", directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here from left, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsen (alt.: Sandy Olsson) and Susan Buckner (wearing cat's eyes glasses) as Patty Simcox. (CBS via Getty Images)

Although Buckner was best known for her role in "Grease," she also had other memorable performances in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, including "Deadly Blessing" and "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour," according to IMDB.

The actress eventually stepped away from the spotlight to raise her children; Adam and Samantha. Buckner spent her time directing children's plays at Pinecrest Elementary School and taught dance classes at Body and Soul Gym in Coral Gables.

"In addition to her contributions to the entertainment industry, Susan will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others," the family's statement said. "Her effervescent spirit will continue to inspire generations of performers and fans alike."

Buckner is survived by her son Adam Josephs, daughter Samantha Mansfield, grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, as well as her sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longtime partner Al.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.