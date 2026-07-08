Study ranks Frisco as the luckiest lottery city in Texas ahead of National Lottery Day

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The Brief A new data study reveals that July 17—National Lottery Day—has historically yielded over $41 million across 7,000 winning U.S. tickets over the last five years. Texas ranks as the No. 2 luckiest state on this date, with Frisco naming Circle K on El Dorado Parkway as the luckiest single store in the nation. While major brands like 7-Eleven and Publix sell the most winning tickets, officials remind players that all lottery games remain entirely games of chance.



With National Lottery Day approaching on July 17, a new study reveals that July 17 has historically been a massive day for lottery players, yielding more than $41 million across over 7,000 winning tickets in the U.S. over the last five years.

National Lottery Day: July 17

By the numbers:

The study, conducted by Casino.org through extensive Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and official state lottery data from 2021 through 2025, tracked the exact locations where lottery and scratch-off players hit it big on this specific mid-summer date.

For Texas residents, the data highlights several major hotspots, none bigger than the city of Frisco. Sitting just outside Dallas and Fort Worth, Frisco ranks as the No. 5 luckiest city in the United States and the No. 1 luckiest city in Texas for the highest total sum in lottery wins on July 17, drawing in $1.033 million.

Much of that luck stems from a single location. The Circle K at 12626 El Dorado Parkway in Frisco was named the luckiest store in the nation for a single July 17 win, after selling a ticket that secured a $1 million jackpot on July 17, 2023.

Other Texas communities also saw significant single-day windfalls. Katy, Roma, and Cleveland each recorded single-ticket wins of $1 million on July 17, landing them high on the national prize ranks. When looking at sheer volume, Houston led the state with 77 winning tickets sold on this date over the five-year span, followed by San Antonio with 74, and Dallas and Austin tying with 48 each.

Overall, the Lone Star State established itself as a premier lottery destination. Texas ranked as the No. 2 luckiest state in the country for the highest prize sum won on July 17, totaling $6.32 million. It also placed No. 3 nationally for the most winning tickets sold on that date, with 990 tickets.

(Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

National numbers

Nationally, Florida took the crown as the ultimate July 17 powerhouse, ranking No. 1 in both total prize money ($10.92 million) and winning tickets sold (2,195). On a local level, Danvers, Massachusetts, secured the title of the luckiest U.S. city by total volume of prize money, boasting $2.6 million in wins, largely driven by a single $2.6 million jackpot ticket sold at the Danvers Village Food Shop.

When it comes to where people are buying their tickets, major convenience and grocery brands dominate.

Nationally, 7-Eleven proved to be the luckiest brand for volume, churning out 468 winning tickets on July 17 for a total prize sum of $1.18 million. Publix grocery stores followed closely behind with 454 winning tickets, but boasted a massive total prize sum of $3.22 million. Circle K ranked third with 272 winning tickets totaling $1.85 million.

Lottery officials remind players that while looking at historical data is a fun way to celebrate National Lottery Day, all lottery games are ultimately games of chance.

Top 5 Luckiest U.S. Cities by July 17 Prize Money:

Danvers, Massachusetts — $2,600,000

Orangeburg, South Carolina — $2,005,000

Tampa, Florida — $1,123,000

Delray Beach, Florida — $1,034,000

Frisco, Texas — $1,033,000

Top 5 Luckiest States by July 17 Prize Money:

Florida — $10,929,500 (2,195 tickets)

Texas — $6,323,496 (990 tickets)

Massachusetts — $4,235,000 (158 tickets)

South Carolina — $3,335,000 (282 tickets)

North Carolina — $1,712,008 (162 tickets)

Top 5 Retail Brands by July 17 Winning Tickets:

7-Eleven — 468 tickets ($1,188,392 total prize sum)

Publix — 454 tickets ($3,226,000 total prize sum)

Circle K — 272 tickets ($1,859,209 total prize sum)

Chevron — 116 tickets ($269,500 total prize sum)

Shell — 113 tickets ($251,500 total prize sum)