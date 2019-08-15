Students return to updated learning spaces in Frisco ISD

It’s another first day back to school for thousands of North Texas students and teachers.

58 school districts headed back to class Thursday, including larger districts like Richardson, Frisco, McKinney, Wylie, Ennis and Mineral Wells ISDs.

Frisco ISD is one of the fastest-growing districts in the country. With a steady stream of families moving into the area, it’s also now DFW’s third-largest public school system behind Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs.

Good Day’s Hanna Battah Rogers Elementary in Frisco. The school, which was built in the 80s, is one of several that got a facelift over the summer.

Walls were ripped out and the classroom spaces were rebuilt to create a more open learning environment with flexible seating, the district said.

Third-grader Xavier said he’s excited about all of the school’s changes. He said his new classroom space now looks more like a learning lab.

“It looks really different and pretty cool,” he said.

Xavier is also looking forward to meeting his new teacher.

“She seems nice but my brothers didn’t think so. But she seems nice to me so,” he said with a smile.

The district is still working on building two new high schools to keep up with the rapid growth.

