Suspect driving stolen Plano fire engine arrested in Dallas

Dallas police arrested a person who was behind the wheel of a stolen Plano fire engine.

Plano Fire-Rescue said it was taken Saturday afternoon from a storage yard in Balch Springs.

Officers spotted the vehicle along Main Street, near Harwood Street, in Downtown Dallas.

It was taken to a nearby fire station, where it was picked it up and taken to a secure location.