State Rep. Frederick Frazier agrees to plea deal in campaign sign removal case

Collin County
McKINNEY, Texas - A state representative and veteran Dallas police officer from Collin County pleaded no contest to charges related to his runoff election.

Republican State Rep. Frederick Frazier agreed to a plea deal on two misdemeanor counts of attempting to impersonate a public servant.

Frazier was accused of removing his opponent’s campaign signs in McKinney during a runoff last year.

Paul Chabot said he was told it was a code enforcement officer, but the city’s code department said it had no involvement.

Frazier did not admit to wrongdoing.

He received one year of deferred probation and about $8,000 in fines.

Dallas police said Frazier also submitted his retirement notice to the Dallas Police Department.