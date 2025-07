article

The Brief One person died in a two-vehicle accident on Spur 408 northbound in Dallas on Sunday morning. Dallas Police and Fire-Rescue responded to the crash, which occurred around 6:45 a.m. The incident remains an active investigation, and further details are currently limited.



What we know:

Dallas police responded to a major accident in the 3100 block of Spur 408 northbound at about 6:45 a.m on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The preliminary investigation determined this was a two-vehicle accident.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and one person died.

This remains an active investigation and information is limited.