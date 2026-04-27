Springtown tornado destroys wedding venue, forcing couples to make new plans

The Brief The Covered Bridge wedding venue in Springtown is closing indefinitely after an EF-1 tornado caused significant structural damage. Dozens of couples are forced to find new locations, including a bride-to-be scheduled to wed this Saturday. She is now out tens of thousands of dollars. The broader storm system claimed two lives in North Texas, with fatalities reported in both Wise and Parker counties.



A Springtown wedding venue is closing its doors indefinitely due to the storm. It destroyed the popular Covered Bridge venue.

Some couples who were set to be married soon will now be forced to change their plans.

The backstory:

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Saturday.

An EF-2 tornado caused significant damage in the Runaway Bay area in Wise County, killing one person and injuring at least six others.

Another EF-1 tornado hit in the Springtown area of Parker County. A 69-year-old woman was found dead in the debris of her mobile home.

Springtown’s Covered Bridge was one of the many structures damaged by the two twisters. Images shared by the owners showed one wall of the building torn away, exposing the chapel and rows of chairs inside.

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What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke with Taylor Flores and Travis Arcanigoli, who described the past few days as a complete nightmare.

They’ve been planning their wedding at Covered Bridge in Springtown for more than a year and were devastated by the call from the owner on Sunday telling them there was no way their wedding could happen at the location.

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"Hopefully, in 10 years, we'll laugh about it and have a good story to tell but I'm not the only one affected by this. I'm not the only Covered Bridge bride. I'm the soonest Covered Bridge bride that's going to be affected by this," Flores said. "The storm was just awful. I know there were people who lost their lives, so we have to try and put it in perspective. As selfish as we'd like to be about our wedding, there's a bigger picture here."

The couple will lose out on tens of thousands of dollars they paid to secure the venue for the weekend, including lodging and a Friday night event before the big day.

What's next:

People on social media have been trying to help the couple find a new venue so they can still move forward with their Saturday ceremony and celebration.