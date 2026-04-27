Springtown EF-1 tornado cleanup continues; schools closed Tuesday

The Brief Springtown is cleaning up after a weekend EF-1 tornado destroyed homes with 105 mph winds and killed one resident. Crews and volunteers are working to restore power and provide meals to first responders as debris removal continues. Springtown schools will remain closed for a second consecutive day on Tuesday.



Residents in Springtown, in Parker County, are trying to clean up after an EF-1 tornado with up to 105 mph winds destroyed homes and buildings this past weekend.

What's new:

Crews were out working on Monday to clear debris and restore power to neighborhoods in Springtown.

City officials said everyone has been working around the clock to make sure people can get back to normal as soon as possible.

And people who aren’t helping to clean up have been helping out in other ways. Volunteers from Frontline HVAC and H&M Barbecue provided lunch for linemen, public safety, and other first responders at the Springtown Public Works yard.

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What they're saying:

"Bought 60 pounds of meat, 200 buns, and now we’re making a rock ‘n’ roll. We’ve been here yesterday and we’ve been here today, so we’re just helping out the people that helped us, you know. So, this is this is one of those deals where you would hate to be on that side of the storm, but all we can do as far as people that love doing this is come out and support and help them," said Marcus Cumby with H&M Barbecue.

"Very important to me. It’s very important to lead by example for my kids. And like I said, growing up here and knowing half of the families and just understanding the devastation and the workers that are constantly just putting themselves on the line to get us restored back to where we need to be at," added David Hart with Frontline HVAC.

The backstory:

On Saturday, an EF-1 tornado came through parts of Parker County, causing the death of a 69-year-old woman.

Another EF-2 tornado caused the death of a second person and injured at least six people in the Runaway Bay area of Wise County.

The two tornadoes caused significant damage to structures and homes in those areas.

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What's next:

Schools in Springtown will be closed for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

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