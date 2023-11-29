Spotify has a new most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign

It’s her, hi — Taylor Swift is Spotify’s 2023 most-played artist.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1. That means the pop powerhouse has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row beginning in 2020.

He's in the number two slot in 2023, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth.

It's not such bad news for Bad Bunny, however: his 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" was Spotify's most-streamed album for the second year in a row, raking in 4.5 billion global streams. In that category, Taylor Swift's "Midnights" trails in second, with SZA's "SOS" in third. All three albums were released last year.

Spotify has a new most streamed artist of 2023 (Photo by Hakan Nural/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The top five is rounded out with The Weeknd's 2016 album "Starboy" and Karol G's "Mañana Será Bonito," the only 2023 release to reach the peak.

Miley Cyrus' empowerment anthem "Flowers" is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

"Kill Bill" by SZA is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Harry Styles' "As It Was," BTS member Jung Kook featuring Latto's "Seven," and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's "Ella Baila Sola" came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

A young fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift as she performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by TAS2023 via Getty Images)

In the U.S., Swift's dominance continued — she was the most streamed artist on the platform, followed by Drake and country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen's "Last Night" was the most streamed song, and his full-length "One Thing at a Time" was the most streamed-album.

On Tuesday, Apple Music announced Wallen’s "Last Night" topped its global song chart in 2023. It has been a banner year for the song, which also stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, tying Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s "Despacito" for the title of second-longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.