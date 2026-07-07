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Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos, World Cup Guacamole, Watermelon Agua Fresca

FOX 4
Good Day Recipes
Published July 7, 2026 9:58 AM CDT
Published July 7, 2026 9:58 AM CDT
Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos
Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos

Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos

Lizette Gomez of El Rio Grande Latin Market shares authentic North Texas recipes for spicy chili oil steak tacos, World Cup guacamole, and fresh watermelon agua fresca.

Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pounds flank steak
  • ⅓ cup chili oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon tsp black pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 yellow onion, sliced into rings
  • 12 small flour tortillas
  • ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
  • ⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 limes, cut into wedges
  • Optional Grilled onions and jalapenos

STEPS

  1. Mix the spicy chili oil marinade: In a bowl, whisk together 3 tbsp of the 0.3 cups cup chili oil, divided, 2 tablespoons tbsp soy sauce, 2 tablespoons tbsp BBQ sauce, 1 tablespoons tbsp smoked paprika, 3 garlic cloves, minced, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 0.5 teaspoons tsp cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoons tsp salt, and 0.5 teaspoons tsp black pepper to make the spicy marinade. Reserve the rest of the chili oil for the tortillas.
  2. Marinate the steak: Coat 2 lbs skirt or flank steak with the marinade in a shallow dish or zip-top bag. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes, up to 4 hours for deeper flavor.
  3. Grill the steak: Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Grill the steak 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare, then let rest 5 minutes before slicing.
  4. Char the peppers and onions: While the steak rests, grill 1 red bell pepper, sliced and 1  yellow onion, sliced into rings on the same heat until charred and just tender, about 4-5 minutes.
  5. Slice the steak: Slice the steak thinly against the grain.
  6. Dip and warm the tortillas: Lightly dip one side of each 12 small flour or corn tortillas into the reserved chili oil, then warm on the grill, oiled-side down, about 20-30 seconds per side.
  7. Assemble and serve: Fill tortillas with sliced steak, grilled peppers and onions, 0.5 cups cup cotija cheese, crumbled, and 0.3 cups cup fresh cilantro, chopped. Serve with 2 limes, cut into wedges on the side.

World Cup Guacamole

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ½ cup white onion, finely diced
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • ⅓ cups fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ teaspoons ground cumin

STEPS

  1. Mash the avocados: Scoop 4 ripe avocados, halved and pitted into a large bowl and mash to your desired chunkiness with a fork
  2. Add lime juice: Squeeze in 1 lime, juiced right away and stir gently
  3. Fold in the fresh mix-ins: Add 0.5 cups white onion, finely diced, 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced, 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced, 0.3 cups fresh cilantro, chopped, and 2 garlic cloves, minced. Fold everything together gently to keep the avocado from turning mushy.
  4. Season and serve: Sprinkle in 1 teaspoon salt and 0.3 teaspoons ground cumin, stir once more, and taste. Serve with tortilla chips from the ERG bakery section.

Watermelon Agua Fresca (drink)

A refreshing watermelon-lime agua fresca — colorful, quick to blend on camera, and perfect for a hot Dallas summer

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • 3 cups cold water
  • 3 limes, juiced
  • 3 tablespoons sugar or agave, adjust to taste
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 1 fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
  • 2 limes, sliced into rounds, for garnish

STEPS

  1. Blend the watermelon: Add 6 cups cubed seedless watermelon to a blender and blend until completely smooth, about 30-45 seconds.
  2. Strain the juice: Pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large pitcher, pressing to extract all the juice. Discard the pulp.
  3. Mix in water and lime: Stir in 3 cups cold water, 3 limes, juiced, 3 tablespoons tbsp sugar or agave, adjust to taste, and 1 pinch pinch salt. Taste and adjust sweetness as needed.
  4. Chill: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or serve immediately over ice.
  5. Serve: Pour into glasses over ice and garnish with 1 fresh mint sprigs, for garnish and 2 limes, sliced into rounds, for garnish.
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