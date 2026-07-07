Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos, World Cup Guacamole, Watermelon Agua Fresca
Spicy Chili Oil Steak Tacos
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds flank steak
- ⅓ cup chili oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons BBQ sauce
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon tsp black pepper
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 yellow onion, sliced into rings
- 12 small flour tortillas
- ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled
- ⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 limes, cut into wedges
- Optional Grilled onions and jalapenos
STEPS
- Mix the spicy chili oil marinade: In a bowl, whisk together 3 tbsp of the 0.3 cups cup chili oil, divided, 2 tablespoons tbsp soy sauce, 2 tablespoons tbsp BBQ sauce, 1 tablespoons tbsp smoked paprika, 3 garlic cloves, minced, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 0.5 teaspoons tsp cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoons tsp salt, and 0.5 teaspoons tsp black pepper to make the spicy marinade. Reserve the rest of the chili oil for the tortillas.
- Marinate the steak: Coat 2 lbs skirt or flank steak with the marinade in a shallow dish or zip-top bag. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes, up to 4 hours for deeper flavor.
- Grill the steak: Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Grill the steak 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare, then let rest 5 minutes before slicing.
- Char the peppers and onions: While the steak rests, grill 1 red bell pepper, sliced and 1 yellow onion, sliced into rings on the same heat until charred and just tender, about 4-5 minutes.
- Slice the steak: Slice the steak thinly against the grain.
- Dip and warm the tortillas: Lightly dip one side of each 12 small flour or corn tortillas into the reserved chili oil, then warm on the grill, oiled-side down, about 20-30 seconds per side.
- Assemble and serve: Fill tortillas with sliced steak, grilled peppers and onions, 0.5 cups cup cotija cheese, crumbled, and 0.3 cups cup fresh cilantro, chopped. Serve with 2 limes, cut into wedges on the side.
World Cup Guacamole
INGREDIENTS
- 4 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
- 1 lime, juiced
- ½ cup white onion, finely diced
- 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- ⅓ cups fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅓ teaspoons ground cumin
STEPS
- Mash the avocados: Scoop 4 ripe avocados, halved and pitted into a large bowl and mash to your desired chunkiness with a fork
- Add lime juice: Squeeze in 1 lime, juiced right away and stir gently
- Fold in the fresh mix-ins: Add 0.5 cups white onion, finely diced, 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced, 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced, 0.3 cups fresh cilantro, chopped, and 2 garlic cloves, minced. Fold everything together gently to keep the avocado from turning mushy.
- Season and serve: Sprinkle in 1 teaspoon salt and 0.3 teaspoons ground cumin, stir once more, and taste. Serve with tortilla chips from the ERG bakery section.
Watermelon Agua Fresca (drink)
A refreshing watermelon-lime agua fresca — colorful, quick to blend on camera, and perfect for a hot Dallas summer
INGREDIENTS
- 6 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 3 cups cold water
- 3 limes, juiced
- 3 tablespoons sugar or agave, adjust to taste
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
- 2 limes, sliced into rounds, for garnish
STEPS
- Blend the watermelon: Add 6 cups cubed seedless watermelon to a blender and blend until completely smooth, about 30-45 seconds.
- Strain the juice: Pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large pitcher, pressing to extract all the juice. Discard the pulp.
- Mix in water and lime: Stir in 3 cups cold water, 3 limes, juiced, 3 tablespoons tbsp sugar or agave, adjust to taste, and 1 pinch pinch salt. Taste and adjust sweetness as needed.
- Chill: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or serve immediately over ice.
- Serve: Pour into glasses over ice and garnish with 1 fresh mint sprigs, for garnish and 2 limes, sliced into rounds, for garnish.