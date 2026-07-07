Mix the spicy chili oil marinade: In a bowl, whisk together 3 tbsp of the 0.3 cups cup chili oil, divided, 2 tablespoons tbsp soy sauce, 2 tablespoons tbsp BBQ sauce, 1 tablespoons tbsp smoked paprika, 3 garlic cloves, minced, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 0.5 teaspoons tsp cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoons tsp salt, and 0.5 teaspoons tsp black pepper to make the spicy marinade. Reserve the rest of the chili oil for the tortillas.

Marinate the steak: Coat 2 lbs skirt or flank steak with the marinade in a shallow dish or zip-top bag. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes, up to 4 hours for deeper flavor.

Grill the steak: Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Grill the steak 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare, then let rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Char the peppers and onions: While the steak rests, grill 1 red bell pepper, sliced and 1 yellow onion, sliced into rings on the same heat until charred and just tender, about 4-5 minutes.

Slice the steak: Slice the steak thinly against the grain.

Dip and warm the tortillas: Lightly dip one side of each 12 small flour or corn tortillas into the reserved chili oil, then warm on the grill, oiled-side down, about 20-30 seconds per side.