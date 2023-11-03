Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Airlines flight attendants to vote on new contract with 20% pay raise

Southwest Airlines
Southwest pilots picket outside company's headquarters

Southwest Airlines has still not reached a deal on a new contract with its pilots union. They are picketing this morning outside the company's headquarters to send a message.

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines flight attendants will vote on a new tentative deal that would give a 20% pay increase in the new year.

The company’s flight attendants have been fighting for a new contract since 2018 with the Dallas-based carrier.

The change would make them the highest-paid flight attendants in the industry.

Southwest flight attendants will also receive a 3% annual raise over the next four years.

Flight attendants with American Airlines and United Airlines continue to bargain with their carriers.