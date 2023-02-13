Southlake Carroll High School evacuated Monday morning due to bomb threat, DPS gives all clear to return
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Carroll High School returned to class Monday morning afterthe school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Students and staff were taken out of the building just after 8:30 a.m.
Students were held at Durham Intermediate until the building was cleared.
Southlake DPS gave the all clear at 9:30 a.m. and allowed students and staff to return.
Notihng was found inside of the building.
Carroll ISD says all students are safe.