Southlake Carroll High School evacuated Monday morning due to bomb threat, DPS gives all clear to return

Southlake Carroll High School returned to class Monday morning afterthe school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students and staff were taken out of the building just after 8:30 a.m.

Students were held at Durham Intermediate until the building was cleared.

Southlake DPS gave the all clear at 9:30 a.m. and allowed students and staff to return.

Notihng was found inside of the building.

Carroll ISD says all students are safe.