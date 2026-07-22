Southeast Dallas apartment shooting injures 4

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The Brief Four people suffered minor injuries in a shooting Tuesday evening near Trinity Forest Way in southeast Dallas. No arrests have been made, and police are actively searching for an unknown suspect. Authorities have not yet determined what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.



Four people were hurt after they were shot at an apartment building in southeast Dallas.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Trinity Forest Way and Stoneport Drive.

Dallas police said four people were shot by an unknown suspect. All four were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Dallas police said they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.