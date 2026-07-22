Southeast Dallas apartment shooting injures 4
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DALLAS - Four people were hurt after they were shot at an apartment building in southeast Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Trinity Forest Way and Stoneport Drive.
Dallas police said four people were shot by an unknown suspect. All four were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At this point, no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Dallas police said they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.