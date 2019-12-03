Some UTA student accounts compromised by phishing attack
ARLINGTON, Texas - Dozens of students at the University of Texas at Arlington may have had their personal information compromised.
UTA said last week it began investigating reports that 71 student account credentials were affected by phishing attacks, meaning the students may have been duped into sharing personal information.
The school’s IT team froze the accounts that may have been affected.
Students are being advised to keep an eye on their financial and other personal accounts for any unusual or unauthorized activity.