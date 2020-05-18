Some food trucks returning to Klyde Warren Park

Food trucks will be at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas Monday for the first time in nearly two months.

There will be about half the number of trucks normally allowed. They will alternate weeks, allowing space in every other parking spot.

Employees will also be required to wear masks and gloves and frequent cleanings are scheduled.

The park will set out a limited number of tables and chairs with plenty of separation.

“You’ve seen people’s behaviors have brought them outside. And now the data is telling us it’s healthy to be outside. So I think you’ll see more and more people enjoying the great outdoors,” said Kit Sawers, the president of Klyde Warren Park.

The park is considering bringing back some community programs like yoga classes.

The children’s area and dog park remain closed.

Advertisement

LINK: klydewarrenpark.org