Solar eclipse expected to impact the Texas power grid

The organization that manages the Texas power grid said it is taking steps to make sure the state can withstand the loss of solar power during next month’s total eclipse.

The sun will be completely blocked by the moon and the sky will be dark in the Dallas-Fort Worth area between 1:40 p.m. and 1:44 p.m. on April 8.

A forecast provided by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows that if there are clear skies that afternoon, solar generation will drop from about 99% of capacity to just under 8% during those four minutes of peak totality.

But even in the hours leading up to and following totality, there will be a dip in solar generation because the sun will still be partially covered between about 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Dylan Federico said less than half of the normal solar generation will occur during that time.

"Just like at night, without that sunshine, we quickly lose energy is lost into outer space," he said.

If it is a sunny and clear afternoon, the temperature could also drop up to 8 degrees during the eclipse.

It will have less of an impact on the temperature if it’s cloudy or windy that day.

"That cloud will kind of insulate that heat and we only may see a temperature drop of only around 1 degree," Dylan said.

ERCOT said it will review forecasts in the days leading up to the eclipse to make sure it has other supplies of power ready to meet any solar shortages.

Solar power makes up about a third of the Texas power supply on an average afternoon.