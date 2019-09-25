Snickers introduces pecan candy bar for a limited time

article

Snickers announced a pecan version of its popular candy bar and it’s sure to have Snickers lovers going nuts.

“The limited-edition SNICKERS Pecan Bar features the same caramel and milk chocolate of the classic SNICKERS Bar, now with delicious pecans inside,” officials explained.

Snickers, which are usually filled with peanuts, are paying homage to their roots since Snickers Bar are produced in Texas.

Fans who “pe-can’t” wait for the new flavor can order a custom-curated box containing 15 SNICKERS Pecan Bars at SNICKERSPecan.com.

“ We hope our fans are as excited to try the limited-edition SNICKERS Pecan Bar as we are proud to produce them right in our Waco plant,” Josh Olken, the candy company’s brand director said.

Boxes of 15 Snickers Pecan Bars are being sold for $30. You can order them on the official website.