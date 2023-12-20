These small towns and cities are ranked the safest in America, study shows

article

Small towns can appeal to people for many reasons, but when it comes to safety, a new study examines which communities have lower crime rates.

MoneyGeek, a personal finance site, evaluated crime statistics by measuring the crime costs of 1,010 small cities and towns in every state in the U.S.

Researchers also reviewed data on violent crimes, including murder, rape and aggravated assault and property crimes like burglaries and car theft.

MoneyGeek also analyzed the FBI's 2022 crime statistics for smaller cities and towns where the population is between 30,000 and 100,000 residents.

Several of the communities that topped the list are in the northeast. According to the study, the safest town in the country is Monroe Township, New Jersey, which ranks first.

At number two on the list is Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, followed by Zionsville, Indiana, ranking third. Wallingford, Connecticut, ranks fourth, and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, rounds out the top five.

But not every town made the cut, with Monroe, Louisiana, deemed the least safest town in America.

Here are the top safest towns and cities in the nation.

Top 10 safest towns and cities in the U.S.

Monroe Township, New Jersey Hillsborough Township, New Jersey Zionsville, Indiana Wallingford, Connecticut Shrewsbury, Massachusetts Mason, Ohio Lone Peak, Utah Westfield, New Jersey Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania (Tie) Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Windsor, Colorado, and Princeton, New Jersey

MoneyGeek reported that small cities and towns tend to be safer than large cities, noting that violent crime rates in large cities was nearly double that of small cities.

The study also put together another ranking of the safest towns in each state in the U.S. Here are some of the areas making the list.

Top 10 safest towns in each state

Alabaster, Alabama Juneau, Alaska San Luis, Arizona Bella Vista, Arkansas Rancho Santa Margarita, California Windsor, Colorado Wallingford, Connecticut Newark, Delaware Oviedo, Florida Milton, Georgia

Moreover, the study noted that small cities and towns have 48% lower crime costs than larger cities.

To see the complete list of safest towns and cities, click here.

