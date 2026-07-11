Slocum Volunteer Fire Department mourns death of Fire Safety Chief

The Brief Slocum Volunteer Fire Department Fire Safety Chief Dan Hernandez died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to an emergency call. Hernandez was hospitalized in Palestine and died surrounded by family, friends and fellow firefighters, the department said. The department honored Hernandez's "final call" and is asking the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.



The Slocum Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Safety Chief Dan Hernandez, who died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to an emergency call earlier this week.

What we know:

The department announced Hernandez's death Saturday, saying he had been hospitalized in Palestine after experiencing a medical emergency while on duty. He died surrounded by family, friends and fellow firefighters.

The department said Hernandez's death marks his "final call" and the End of Watch, a tradition honoring firefighters who die in the line of duty or while serving their communities.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department described Hernandez as a dedicated firefighter known for his courage, compassion and commitment to serving others.

"Whether responding to emergencies, supporting his fellow firefighters, or helping a neighbor in need, Dan exemplified what it means to serve with honor," the department said.

What's next:

Colleagues said Hernandez's leadership, mentorship and willingness to help others had a lasting impact on both the department and the Anderson County community.

Hernandez is survived by his wife, Valerie; his son, Trey; and his grandsons, Brayden and Bradley, along with extended family, friends and fellow firefighters.

The department asked the community to keep Hernandez's family in their thoughts and prayers during what it called an "incredibly difficult time."