Six hospitalized with serious injuries after multi-vehicle semi-truck crash near Denton haunted attraction

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The Brief Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a five-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck near the Parker House Haunted Attractions in Denton. Westbound lanes of Highway 380 were shut down at Willow Lane as emergency crews responded and cleared the scene. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Denton police.



Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday evening following a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck near a Denton haunted attraction, authorities said.

Denton crash

What we know:

Emergency crews with the Denton Police Department and Denton Fire Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a major crash reported in the 8400 block of West University Drive and Willow Lane, near the Parker House Haunted Attractions.

Five vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the wreck.

First responders treated multiple victims at the scene, and six individuals were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All three westbound lanes of Highway 380 were shut down near the intersection while officers and emergency personnel cleared debris and worked the scene. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Denton police.