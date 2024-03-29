Shred Day 2024: Destroy your sensitive documents for free

article

Grab those piles of papers. It’s time to shred them.

The free Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain Shred Day is Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercer Business Park, located on the northwest corner of Interstates 35 and 635 in Dallas.

Shred Day is an opportunity for individuals, nonprofits, and even small businesses to securely destroy and recycle sensitive paper documents.

There is no limit to the amount of stuff people can bring.

Items that should be shredded include receipts, credit card applications, pre-approval offers, canceled checks, older income tax returns, medical records, and utility statements.

It all goes right into the shredding bins at the Iron Mountain facility as soon as it’s dropped off.

Other items like scrap paper and magazines are also accepted for recycling.

The items not accepted include CDs, flash drives, spiral notebooks, and binders.

There’s also a fundraising opportunity. People are encouraged to bring canned goods or non-perishable food items for the North Texas Food Bank.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the event.



