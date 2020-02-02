Shots fired after fight at Super Bowl watching party at Addison bar

article

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Super Bowl watching party during a fight outside an Addison bar.

This happened at Addison Point, where there was a 49ers watching party for Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs.

A fight broke out in the parking lot just before halftime, and at least three shots were fired.

There were more than a dozen people involved in the fight.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured by the gunfire.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.