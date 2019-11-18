Shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart leaves 3 dead

article

Three people are dead following a shooting outside a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the town of Duncan, which is about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Two people were killed inside of a car and a third person’s body was found in the parking lot. Police said the gunman is among the dead.

The identities of the victims have not been released but police said two are male and one is female. It’s unclear if they knew each other.

Walmart said none of its employees were involved in the shooting. Spokesman LeMia Jenkins called it "an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation."

FOX 25 reported the store was locked down and no one was allowed to go inside or outside the store while police investigated.

Police said they are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Advertisement

Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.