Milford High School football player dies after Ellis County ATV crash

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The Brief Ayden Hayes, a 15-year-old Milford High School student and football player, suffered fatal injuries in a rural Ellis County four-wheeler crash on Saturday. Hayes was placed on life support to serve as an organ donor, a heroic decision his family said he made to save lives. Local residents held a memorial at Milford City Park on Monday evening, while students at Stafford Elementary wore blue in his memory.



A 15-year-old student in the Milford Independent School District was involved in a tragic ATV accident over the weekend.

What we know:

Ayden Hayes, a sophomore and six-man football player at Milford High School, crashed his four-wheeler on a rural road in Ellis County on Saturday.

According to family members on social media and a GoFundMe campaign, he suffered fatal injuries and was put on life support to be an organ donor.

What they're saying:

"To anyone who knew Ayden, he was a genuinely sweet kid and a bright light in this world. He was a passionate athlete who loved sports, and he was happiest when he was hanging out with his friends, making memories, and sharing laughs. Above all, he deeply loved spending quality time with his family, who meant everything to him," a family representative wrote on GoFundMe. "Even in this time of unimaginable tragedy, Ayden’s selflessness shines through. He made the beautiful decision to be an organ donor, a final heroic gift that will save lives and leave a lasting legacy of love and hope."

Local perspective:

A memorial was held for Hayes on Monday evening at Milford City Park.

Students at Stafford Elementary School also wore blue on Monday in honor of the former student.