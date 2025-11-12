1 dead, 1 injured after shooting along I-20 in Arlington

article

The Brief One person was killed and another injured after a shooting along I-20 that ended at a gas station on Little Road in Arlington Wednesday night. Police say the victims drove to the station to meet responding officers; one died at the scene, and the other was hospitalized. Detectives are investigating, but no suspects or motives have been announced.



One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting along I-20 in Arlington Wednesday night.

Arlington fatal shooting

What we know:

The call came in around 7:40 p.m. of a shooting along the interstate, Arlington PD said.

The involved vehicle pulled into a gas station in the 4900 block of Little Road to meet officers.

Two people in the vehicle had been shot. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Arlington PD detectives remained on scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

No word was given on suspects.

Information was limited at the time of publishing.