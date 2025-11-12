1 dead, 1 injured after shooting along I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting along I-20 in Arlington Wednesday night.
Arlington fatal shooting
What we know:
The call came in around 7:40 p.m. of a shooting along the interstate, Arlington PD said.
The involved vehicle pulled into a gas station in the 4900 block of Little Road to meet officers.
Two people in the vehicle had been shot. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.
Arlington PD detectives remained on scene to investigate.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released.
No word was given on suspects.
Information was limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Arlington Police Department.