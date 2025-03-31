Deadly shooting outside Deep Ellum club after fight; police search for shooter

The Brief A man was shot and killed outside a club in Deep Ellum on Sunday night. Police say a fight broke out between two groups at the bar. Both groups were asked to leave, and the fight continued outside before a suspect shot the victim and fled the scene. Investigators are working to find the suspected shooter. This shooting is the second violent incident in Deep Ellum within the past week.



A man was shot and killed outside a club in Deep Ellum on Sunday night, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call near North Crowdus Street and Elm Street just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Shooting in Deep Ellum

Police said the victim was at a club in Deep Ellum when a fight broke out between his group and another group at the bar. Security asked both groups to leave, but the altercation continued outside.

One person pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect has not been found.

Search for the shooter

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses as they work to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dallas police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect. It is also unclear how many people were involved in the fight or what led to the disturbance.

Recent crime in Deep Ellum

This is the second violent incident in Deep Ellum within the past week.

On March 22, an Oklahoma woman was attacked while celebrating her bachelorette party. Bedford police said 27-year-old Trevon Woodards knocked the bride unconscious outside a club. Her bridesmaid was also injured.

Woodards was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault.