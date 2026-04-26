Expand / Collapse search

Severe North Texas storms claim life of 69-year-old Parker County woman

By
Published  April 26, 2026 2:00pm CDT
Parker County
FOX Local
article

The Brief

    • A 69-year-old woman was found dead in the wreckage of a mobile home after a severe storm hit Parker County late Saturday night.
    • The storm caused widespread destruction across North Texas, including at least one other confirmed fatality in neighboring Wise County.
    • The victim's identity is currently withheld pending formal identification and notification of next of kin by the Medical Examiner.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A 69-year-old woman was found dead in the debris of a mobile home after a powerful storm system moved through Parker County late Saturday night, authorities said.

One death reported in Parker County

What we know:

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 10:43 p.m. from a resident in the 6700 block of Hutchenson Hill Road. The caller reported finding a family member in the wreckage of a storm-damaged mobile home.

Related

National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Runaway Bay area
article

National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Runaway Bay area

National Weather Service survey teams confirmed Sunday that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Wise County during Saturday’s severe storms, packing winds that reached 135 mph.

Witnesses told investigators the mobile home was undamaged before the severe weather rolled through the area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending formal identification and notification of kin by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Related

1 killed in Runaway Bay after severe storms tear across North Texas
article

1 killed in Runaway Bay after severe storms tear across North Texas

At least one person was killed and at least six others have been injured after a powerful storm that produced at least one apparent tornado ripped across North Texas on Saturday night.

The fatality happened as a line of severe storms crossed North Texas, causing widespread damage and at least one other death in neighboring Wise County. Parker County officials said the investigation into the storm’s impact remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Parker CountySevere Weather