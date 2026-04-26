Severe North Texas storms claim life of 69-year-old Parker County woman

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The Brief A 69-year-old woman was found dead in the wreckage of a mobile home after a severe storm hit Parker County late Saturday night. The storm caused widespread destruction across North Texas, including at least one other confirmed fatality in neighboring Wise County. The victim's identity is currently withheld pending formal identification and notification of next of kin by the Medical Examiner.



A 69-year-old woman was found dead in the debris of a mobile home after a powerful storm system moved through Parker County late Saturday night, authorities said.

One death reported in Parker County

What we know:

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 10:43 p.m. from a resident in the 6700 block of Hutchenson Hill Road. The caller reported finding a family member in the wreckage of a storm-damaged mobile home.

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Witnesses told investigators the mobile home was undamaged before the severe weather rolled through the area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending formal identification and notification of kin by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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The fatality happened as a line of severe storms crossed North Texas, causing widespread damage and at least one other death in neighboring Wise County. Parker County officials said the investigation into the storm’s impact remains ongoing.