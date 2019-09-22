Several people displaced by fire at Irving apartments

There was a fire at an apartment building in Irving Saturday night that displaced several people.

The fire happened in the Valley Ranch-area of Irving, at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Rodeo Dr.

More than a dozen units were damaged by smoke and fire, and some were completely destroyed.

Several people were displaced, but fire officials said no one was hurt.

Some tenants said apartment management is finding them a new unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.