Senior citizen dies in Denton County house fire; investigation underway

The Brief A man was killed in an early morning house fire Friday in the Double Oak area of Denton County. The blaze started around 3 a.m. during a lightning storm, officials said. The victim’s identity and the exact cause of the fire remain under investigation.



An early morning fire in Denton County on Friday killed a senior citizen, officials say.

The cause of the fire that claimed the man's life has not been determined, but the blaze began during a lightning storm.

Denton County fatal fire

What we know:

The fire began around 3 a.m. Friday at a home in the 100 block of Whistling Duck Lane in Double Oak.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, the Denton County Fire Marshal's Office said Saturday.

What we don't know:

The identity and exact age of the victim has not been released.

Details were limited at the time of reporting.