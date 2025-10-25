Senior citizen dies in Denton County house fire; investigation underway
article
DOUBLE OAK, Texas - An early morning fire in Denton County on Friday killed a senior citizen, officials say.
The cause of the fire that claimed the man's life has not been determined, but the blaze began during a lightning storm.
Denton County fatal fire
What we know:
The fire began around 3 a.m. Friday at a home in the 100 block of Whistling Duck Lane in Double Oak.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, the Denton County Fire Marshal's Office said Saturday.
What we don't know:
The identity and exact age of the victim has not been released.
Details were limited at the time of reporting.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Denton County Fire Marshal's Office.