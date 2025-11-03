'Security incident' grounds Frontier Airlines flight at DFW Airport

article

The Brief A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver was grounded at DFW Airport due to a security concern. Authorities investigated the threat upon landing but determined there was no credible threat to the aircraft. Airport operations have returned to normal, and no details have been released on what prompted the initial security concern.



A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Dallas was grounded on Monday morning because of a security concern.

What we know:

A spokesman for DFW Airport said authorities responded to a report of a possible threat on board Frontier Flight 1324 on Monday morning.

The flight landed safely in Dallas and was met by officers who investigated the security concern. They determined there was no credible threat to the aircraft.

No passengers were hurt, and all were accommodated by the airline.

All operations have returned to normal, airport officials said.

What we don't know:

DFW Airport officials did not release any information on what prompted the security concern.