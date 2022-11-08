Seattle school shooting: 1 student killed at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Representative Pramila Jayapal held a news conference to provide updates about the shooting. It was quickly announced that the student who was shot had died from their injuries.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to Ingraham High School on North 135th Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a student with a gunshot wound. The person was taken away from the scene with life-threatening injuries, and later died. Their identity has not yet been released.

After searching the area, police located the suspect and the suspect was taken into custody at a nearby bus stop. They have not released the identity of the suspect.

While students were in lockdown and the suspect was on the run, parents filled the parking lot, waiting for their children to be released.

Many parents reported not receiving any communication from the school about the shooting. Most parents heard from either the news, text messages or word-of-mouth from neighbors.

Reunification site for Ingraham High School students and families

The campus was placed on lockdown and police secured the campus.

Before noon, students were released one classroom at a time. Police set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street for families to reunite with students.

If a student is 18, they were allowed to leave as long as they check out.

After school activities on Tuesday were canceled, and the school announced classes will be canceled for the rest of the week.

A coordinated School Health team will be available at Ingraham to support students.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.